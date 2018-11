Ghana and Columbus Crew SC defender, Jonathan Mensah was named the Club’s Defender of the Year on Monday, Nov. 18, as part of Crew SC’s annual team awards announcement.

As a nominee for MLS Defender of the Year, Mensah made 26 starts on 27 appearances amidst a deep Crew SC backline and was twice named to MLSSoccer.com’s Team of the Week.

Additionally, the center back scored the game-opening goal in a 3-2 road win over the New York Red Bulls on July 28, 2018.

Source: Starr Sports