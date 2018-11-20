Columbus Crew ace Jonathan Mensah has been voted the club’s Defender of the Year.

The Ghana international was selected by his teammates as the club announced the annual team awards

The two-time World Cup veteran had a solid season, playing in 27 matches and the team only allowed 1.19 goals per game when he was on the field.

Mensah helped the team to earn eight of its 10 shutouts over the season and was second in the squad in clearances per game (4.3) and third in interceptions (0.8) and blocks (0.6).

He scored a goal against the New York Red Bulls that helped Crew SC to a 3-2 victory.

Mensah’s was twice named to MLSSoccer.com’s weekly Team of the Week: in Week 12 following a road match against the New England Revolution and in Week 29 following a road match against FC Dallas.

He played his second season for the Blood and Gold since moving as a Designated Player from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala.

Source: Starr Sports