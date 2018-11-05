Global contraceptive solutions brand, Amor, has appointed Ghanaian broadcast journalist and philanthropist, Serwaa Amihere, as its first brand ambassador in Ghana.

The announcement follows the launch of the firm’s vigorous safe sex awareness campaign on social media.

The 2018 best female newscaster of the year with award-winning GhOne TV will not only front Amor’s social awareness projects, but also devise innovative and creative ways of interacting with young people on social media about pregnancy preventive measures and safer alternative options as a path in championing a broader aim of grooming an empowered female generation.

The event to unveil Ms Amihere as the icon for Amor officially took place at the plush GPSC office at Dzorwulu in Accra with heavy media and industry stakeholders present.

Addressing the press, the MD of GPSC Mr. Wang Yafeng expressed management’s commitment in helping young ladies have full control of their sexualities by providing them with authentic contraceptive options that have been “tried, tested and approved” as effective solutions for pregnancy control.

On her part, Mr. Amihere thanked GPSC management and staff for the confidence reposed in her.

“Women, especially young ladies must have the power of choice. It is important for us to have the power to decide when to get pregnant, have babies and when to pursue educational advancement or career development. We must end the era of unwanted pregnancies and the wrong abortion methods which usually bring young women so many medical complications,” Amihere stated.

According to her, selecting her as brand ambassador for Amor was a right decision because her influence may be positively used in championing a good cause that will benefit many young women in their quest to have a well planned and goal-oriented future.

Amor is an emergency contraceptive capsule for women. An after sex pregnancy prevention option of 72 hours efficacy.

