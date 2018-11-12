The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR) on Saturday held the ‘Step for Safety’ Walk in Ghana’s capital, Accra, to raise awareness and funds for families who are compelled by circumstances to flee their home countries.

The walk which was organized through the LuQuLuQu Tribe was heavily patronized by Ghanaians from all walks of life and celebrities including Okyeame Kwame, Starr FM’s Giovani Caleb, songstress Adina, actors Adjetey Annan and Nikki Samonas among other influencers.

It was also graced by the Partnership manager, Africa for Private Sector Partnerships service (PSP) – UNHCR Needa Jehu-Mazou.

The move is aimed at putting national attention on the plight of families fleeing their homes. Donations towards the course is still open on the website of the Luquluqu Tribe

LuQuLuQu Tribe a social movement that was created in November 2017 by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to transform public perceptions of the African refugee.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM