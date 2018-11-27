Vice President of the Muslimah Mentorship Network, Hikmatu Iddrisu, has encouraged girls in Muslim communities to make education a priority.

According to her, that is the only way girls can be liberated and empowered for the future.

The girls were given this advice during the network’s monthly mentorship session at Badarul Munir Islamic School in Accra Newtown.

Among the activities held during the mentorship session was a one-on-one mentoring between mentors and mentees present. This was coupled with an open mic discussion which gave the girls a platform to express their views on the importance of education.

Sitting in for the Headmaster of the school, Mallam Mohammed Awal, a teacher, stressed on the importance of educating the girl child. He thanked the network for its role in mentoring the girls on the relevance of being a Muslim woman and setting standards in a country where few Muslim women are making strides.

Ms Iddrisu, stressed the importance of having both Western and Islamic Education in the life of the young Muslim girl. She encouraged the girls to take both forms of education seriously as it will help them attain the pleasure of Allah and improve upon their lives.

Ms Iddrisu further advised them to stay focused on their goals as they are of great importance to the Muslim community.

“Stay focused in achieving your goals and aspirations because the community needs you,” she said.

The girls were taken into groups and mentored by the volunteer mentors present.

The Muslimah Mentorship Network is a network of young Muslim women who mentor and empower girls in Muslim communities.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM