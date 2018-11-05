Members of the New Patriotic Party affiliated vigilante group, the Invisible Forces, in the Ashanti region have given President Nana Akufo-Addo a 15 day ultimatum to provide them with jobs.

The over 2,000 members are threatening to embark on a demonstration if their demand is not met by 20th of this month.

Speaking to Starr News, the Ashanti regional Chairman of the Invisible Forces Abdul Karim Mohammed said his charges have been deceived for too long.

Mohammed stated that Nana Addo must intervene to stop the impending protest.

“In Ashanti region alone Invisible have 2785 men…at least we should know what to tell them which would make us calm down.

“The person we want to intervene is the President himself because we have heard so many promises from the ministers and others so now we want the government to come out and let us know if they have believe is us and that they can still find somewhere to put the boys.

“Because most of the ministers they will just give some assurance that they don’t believe in it just to manage the situation,” Mohammed told Starr News.

The agitations from the Invisible forces come after national executives of the NPP appointed dreaded Ashanti regional commander of Delta Force Kwadwo Bamba as deputy director of operations for the party’s Youth Wing.

The leader of the Pro-NPP vigilante group has the responsibility to recruit energetic and intelligent youth to provide internal security for the party across the country as the party prepares for the 2020 general elections.

Bamba will also provide personal security to the national youth organizer of the party Nana Boakye also known as Nana B.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM