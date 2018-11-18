The Presiding Bishop of Victory Bible Churches International (VBCI), Rt. Rev. Nii Nabi Nii Appiakai Tackie-Yarboi, says giving back to society is a sacred duty that everyone who has been privileged in life ought to do regularly.

This, Bishop Tackie-Yarboi says is the motivation behind his decision to donate assorted items to the Junior High School he attended, Osu Salem Presby Junior High, as he celebrates his sixth decade (60th birthday) in the land of the living.

Bishop Tackie-Yarboi in the company of members of the Apostolic Council of the Church including Bishop Clement Amankwah Asihene, Bishop Elijah Saforo, Bishop Emmanuel Ackun, Bishop Cornelius Adja Cofie and Bishop Frank Adjei Danso as well as his wife, Rev. Mrs. Dora Tackie-Yarboi, their three children, Senior Ministers and members of the church, paid a visit and donated items such as two sets of football jerseys, footballs, desk top computers, exercise books, pens, printers, plastic chairs and a host of other items to the Osu Salem Presby Junior High, a school he attended between 1970 and 1973.

Addressing the gathering before the presentation, Bishop Tackie-Yarboi, recalled his days as a student of the school and the extent to which Christian values were passed on to him and his school colleagues in their formative years on the rather small campus. He indicated that he is deeply honoured to be able to visit his former school and make a donation after forty five (45) years since leaving the school. He extolled the current students to take their academic work seriously and that greatness awaits them in the not too distant future.

Head Master

Head Master of the Osu Salem Presby Boys Boarding School, Nana Kwaku Acquah Koomson, in his address after receiving the items on the behalf of the students and the teachers, registered his sincere thanks to the Bishop and his entourage for their kind and surprise gesture. He however made an additional request for a public address system to enable the school conduct it’s church services. Bishop Tackie-Yarboi promptly welcomed the request and pledged that he will acquire same for the school.

The Salem School

The Salem School, Osu, or the Osu Presbyterian Boys’ Boarding School or simply, Osu Salem, formerly known as the Basel Mission Middle School, is an all boys’ residential middle or junior secondary school located in the suburb of Osu in Accra, Ghana. The Salem School was the first middle school to be established in Ghana. The school was founded under the auspices of the Basel Mission in 1843 and supervised by three pioneering missionaries and schoolmasters, Jamaican, Alexander Worthy Clerk and Angolan-born Jamaican, Catherine Mulgrave, together with the German-trained Americo-Liberian, George Peter Thompson.

On 27th November, 1843, an English language Christian school, the Salem School was established at Osu by missionaries affiliated to the Basel Evangelical Missionary Society of Basel, Switzerland. The inaugural class of the school, made up of 41 pupils (34 boys and 7 girls), was taken from the Danish Christiansborg Castle School. The Christiansborg Castle School was a sister school of the Cape Coast Castle School that was established by the Anglican priest, the Reverend Thompson and the Society for the Propagation of the Gospel in Foreign Parts (SPG) affiliated to the Church of England.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Wilberforce Asare