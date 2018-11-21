The Government has initiated processes towards the creation of five new Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the country.

The move will increase the number of MMDAs to 259. Early this year the number was increased from 216 to 254.

Laying the Legislative Instrument in Parliament, Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Collins Ntim argued that the move is to deepen decentralization.

The proposed district and municipal assemblies are Korle-Klottey Municipal Assembly and Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly which have been carved out from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in the Greater Accra Region, and North-East Gonja District Assembly created from the East Gonja Municipal Assembly in the Northern Region.

The rest are Achiase District Assembly carved out from the Birim South District Assembly in the Eastern Region, and Anloga District Asembly created from the Keta Municipal Assembly.

There are currently 254 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and the creation of the five MMDAs will bring the number to 259.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM