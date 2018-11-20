Government has commenced engagements with cocoa farmers across the country as it seeks to strengthen ties with the Cocoa Sector.

The engagements began on Monday November 19 in Koforidua Tafo in the Eastern Region and will continue in other Cocoa growing districts in Bono-Ahafo, Ashanti, Western and Central Regions.

The government delegation is made up of the Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture Kennedy Osei Nyarko as well as officials from Cocobod.

Mr. Nkrumah disclosed that the engagements will aid government in continually deepening its interventions to the Cocoa Sector.

“Cocoa is a major contributor to agriculture, job creation and to GDP. Farmers have over the decades been a major pillar in our national life. It is therefore important that we regularly engage with them to update them on what we are doing to help grow their industry” he told reporters.

Mr. Nkrumah said the engagements are also meant to take feedback from the cocoa farmers on how government’s interventions in the sector are working.

Chief Cocoa farmers in selected districts of the Eastern Region converged at the Cocoa Research Institute in Tafo to participate in the program.

Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture Kennedy Osei Nyarko praised the cocoa farmers for their contribution to the growth of the economy.

“I urge you all to register with government and benefit from the planting for food and jobs programme and receive free improved seeds for your produce. President Akufo-Addo appreciates the contributions of farmers and will continue to invest in your welfare” he told the cocoa farmers.

