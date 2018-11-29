The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East Dr Dominic Ayine has described as illegal government’s plan to provide seed money for the construction of the controversy-ridden National Cathedral.

The source of financing of the religious edifice has been a matter of controversy with many identifiable groups, including the Trades Union Congress (TUC) challenging the essence of the project.

But the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta on 15 November during his presentation of the 2019 budget disclosed that the government will provide the seed capital for the construction of the Cathedral— a move Dr Ayine, who is a former Deputy Attorney General and Minister Justice, finds repulsive to the 1992 Constitution.

“I have reviewed the budget…and there’s nothing, there’s no statement whatsoever relating to the national cathedral.

“There has been no request for any estimate to be approved by this House for the construction of the National Cathedral,” Dr Ayine said Wednesday while debating the 2019 budget.

He continued, “Mr Speaker another critical question is; what is the cost of running the secretariat for the entire duration of the construction of the national cathedral? That has not been stated either in the statement of the minister before this House nor in the budget statement.

“How much is the seed money to be provided by the State as a line item in this year’s budget? Mr Speaker, I have looked at the budget again and there’s no line item with respect to the construction of the National Cathedral. So, Mr Speaker, this is a critical issue of accountability because the Minister cannot purport on our behalf to make monies available for the construction of the National Cathedral without the approval of Parliament.”

“This will be against…article 174 of the Constitution of Ghana. In fact, if any money is allocated as seed money for the construction of the National Cathedral, that will be unconstitutional,” he added.

Cathedral will be built in God’s glory

Since President Akufo-Addo’s announcement of his government’s commitment to partner the Christian community in the country to build a National Cathedral on 6 March 2017, there have been several opposing views to the idea from some Christians, Civil Society, other Religious groupings and Political Parties in the country.

A former youth leader of the Convention Peoples Party, James Kwabena Bomfeh instituted an Action at the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the government’s plan to support the construction of a Cathedral in Ghana.

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its judgement on same on the 16th of January 2019.

But even before the Supreme Court determines the case, President Akufo-Addo vowed never to renege on his commitment, stating lucidly on 25 November at a ceremony to climax the 125th anniversary of the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra that the Cathedral will be “built to the Glory of God” despite strong opposition from all facet of the country.

