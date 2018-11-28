Ghana’s leading total beverage company, Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited has appointed Samori Gambrah to the role of Marketing Director.

Until recently, Samori was managing Africa’s largest beer brand, Carling Black Label as the Regional Brand Director at Anheuser Busch InBev’s Africa zone in Johannesburg.

He brings to Diageo, a passion for building award winning brands and driving growth in emerging markets. In Nigeria, he was the Group Marketing Manager for SABM and also has a solid sales and customer/channel marketing experience all within SABM.

Samori began his career with SABMiller in 2006; and over the next decade he held various regional and in-market roles across the African continent including Marketing Director for SABMiller in Ghana.

The Managing Director of Guinness Ghana Gavin Pike said of the appointment that: “We are very pleased to have Samori join our team. There is no doubt he believes in our ambition to create the best performing, most trusted and respected consumer products company in Ghana and has got what it takes to help us achieve this.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM