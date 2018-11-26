Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL) has relaunched Ghana’s beloved beer brand, ABC Golden Lager Beer unto the market. Noted for its unique refreshing taste, ABC Golden Lager Beer was first launched about 45 years ago.

The new ABC Golden Lager Beer is positioned as the beer for the celebration of the joy of life and reflects the resolute optimism of the everyday Ghanaian.

Commenting on the relaunch of ABC Golden Lager Beer, Mr Koffi Allaglo, Marketing Manager, Innovations and Consumer Connectivity said: “As a business, we’ve decided to reintroduce the famous ABC Golden Lager Beer – a beer that is truly satisfying with a refreshing taste. It is worth celebrating because this beer indeed represents what we are as Ghanaians and we seek to delight our consumers with groundbreaking innovative products.”

Mr Koffi Allaglo added that ABC Golden Lager Beer is noted for being the beer for the free-spirited, resilient and dynamic Ghanaian.

“Ghanaians are reinventing culture in their everyday life; reflected in fashion, arts, and food. We are glad to be reintroducing to them the best quality beer that they have always loved. ABC Golden Lager Beer is the perfect mix of old and new, using traditional ingredients with modern brewing technology to deliver a boldly flavoured and vibrant beer. The brand look has also been refreshed,” he noted.

ABC Golden Lager Beer is packaged in two sizes, 625ml and 300ml and is the ideal beer for celebrations among friends and family.

