Shareholders of Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, the leading total beverage company in Ghana will receive a dividend payment of GHs 0.0351 per share amounting to GHs10.77 million for the 2017-18 financial year.

This was revealed on Wednesday at the company’s 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held at the Fiesta Royale Hotel in Accra.

The dividend payment will be the first since 2012, a reflection of the company’s growth trajectory and positive performance.

The Board Chairman of Guinness Ghana PLC Dr. Felix Addo, explained that during the year under review, the company focused on growing market share and strengthening the equity of the brands while rewarding loyal consumers during the year under review.

He said there is a clear strategy to ensure another positive year for Guinness Ghana.

“As we have commenced a new financial year, and despite the current uncertainties in both the global and local markets which are adversely impacting especially our forex exposures, I would like to assure shareholders that we have the right people and a clear strategy to deliver another impactful financial year as we pursue our ambition to create the best performing, most trusted and respected consumer products company in Ghana”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM