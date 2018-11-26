Some Heads of Senior High Schools in the Eastern Region are rejecting newly trained graduate teachers posted to their schools to teach students under the Gold Track system of the Free Senior High School Policy.

According to some of the Headmasters, teachers posted to teach certain-subjects do not have knowledge in the subjects they were posted to teach.

The headmaster of the Kade Senior High School in the Kwaebibirem municipality Emmanuel Nana Yaw Danquah in an interview with the media said aside the lack of knowledge on the subjects, some of the teachers are also not needed because the School does not offer subjects in which they have been posted to teach.

“The only problem we are having that I want you to amplify is that they are sending teachers to schools to teach certain subjects that they have not done. They have sent teachers or students who have done let’s say health education to come and teach Maths, they sent more of Asante Twi teachers to us here but we don’t do Asante Twi and even most of them indicated that they didn’t do Twi so you could see that it has been done in a bit of haste”.

He said a letter has been written to the Regional Directorate of GES releasing the Teachers for reposting while requesting for qualified teachers for specific subjects needed.

“So we have written letters to take them back to the Regions and GES office to repost them to schools that need such teachers. Right now I am not getting – Physics ,Chemistry , CRS .I have already spoken to my teachers those on the Green Track to remain as we await the GES to bring us those teachers we can’t leave the Kids in classroom without attending to them. We have told them to hold forth and they are on”.

A total of 1440 first year students were posted to Kade Senior High School under the double track system.

