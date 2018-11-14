The Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, is in the Western region to cut sod for the construction of three facilities in different communities.

The team, which is made up of representatives from the Ministry of Finance and Engineers from VAMED Engineering Ltd, made a stop over at a health facility at Sefwi Asawora, where the construction of a 60-bed polyclinic started in 2007 and the project abandoned as a result of change of government.

The Minister expressed concern about the abandoned project and he promised to investigate further into the circumstances leading to its abandonment.

Mr. Agyeman-Manu is hoping to get the facility completed to serve its full purpose.

At Akontombra, the Minister indicated that part of the President’s Vision is to ensure that Ghana becomes part of the first countries to achieve universal health coverage.

According to him, every Ghanaian must be able to access health care, particularly at the very basic level and as such the NPP Government plans to bring health facilities close to the people to ensure affordability and quality.

He urged the Chiefs and Community elders to support government in this effort by making lands available for such laudable government development projects.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM