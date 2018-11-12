Ghana’s Premier League giants,Hearts of Oak have sealed equipment sponsorship deal with giants sportswear brand Umbro, in an agreement which marks the largest commercial deal in the club’s history.

The English sportswear and football equipment supplier will provide the Phobians kit for the upcoming season.

This means the continental masters will now join Everton, Huddersfield Town, Werder Bremen and FC Nürnberg who are being equipped by Umbro.

Meanwhile,Chief Executive Officer, Mark Noonan, who is on a mission to re-brand the former African champions has described the deal “incredibly exciting and important ”

“We are thrilled to welcome Umbro in to our family. A brand with a rich history and authenticity, premium product quality, cutting edge designs and love for the beautiful game makes them the perfect fit for our highest ambitions. I urge Phobians everywhere to embrace and give their full support to this partnership,” Mark Noonan told the media

The Phobians marked their 107 anniversary with a 2-1 defeat to Inter Allies on Sunday.

Source:Starr Sports