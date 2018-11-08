The management of Accra Hearts of Oak have tasked newly appointed director of football, Kim Grant to win all CAF inter club competitions in the next three years as he was unveiled today.

Grant becomes the Phobians new manager under the leadership of Togbe Afede XIV following the departure of Henry Wellington in the first round of the truncated 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season.

At a press conference in Accra, Grant expressed his delight to be joining the Rainbow Club and that he is hoping to rekindle the side’s glory days.

However Chief Executive Officer of the club Mark Noonan also had this to say;

“The expectations of the club is in three forms that is to beat Kotoko, to win any trophy domestically and to rule Africa, that is the foundation we are building. The expectations of the club has no respecter of the coach in charge this what the foundation stands,” Mark Noonan told the press

Kim Grant will kick-start his Hearts of Oak career on December 1.

Grant played 14 times for the Black Stars and worked with several clubs across several continents including West Bromwich Albion.

He has had stints with Elmina Sharks, Sea Lions FC and the Elmina Sharks Academy.

Source: Starr Sports