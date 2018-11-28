Smartphones are unarguably one of the most useful devices of the 21st century but one critical area some smartphone manufacturers have struggled to fully satisfy heavy users of their devices is in the area of battery life.

What do consumers really want in a new smartphone? The answers are not as high tech as the handset they might be using. Most users simply want an improved battery life and I would read that as the ability to go more than a day without having to charge or recharge their device.

Users of Huawei’s new Y9 2019 no longer see constant power supply as a luxury but rather a basic guarantee and will not be reminded right in the middle of a captivating video or selfie moment that they have only got 10% battery life remaining. It’s that awkward feeling of not being able to guarantee a full day of active usage without having to worry about running out of power on one’s smartphone that makes assurance of all-day battery power such great news.

Smartphone makers do need to regularly add new features to market in order to differentiate themselves, but the question as to whether or not some of these new features can be supported by power supply technology to meet lifestyle and expectation has always been an important one for heavy users.

The combination of the multiple radios inside these smartphones – from GSM, GPRS, EDGE, WCDMA, LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, to Bluetooth – and the much-needed screen features like rich colour display all tug on the battery life as does the near addict-like usage that more and more people seem to be developing.

Huawei phones are generally good in terms of battery life thanks to their software optimizations. The Huawei Y9 2019 was especially good in this case. Its superb 4000 mAh battery lets you live worry-free. Prolong your enjoyment with smart power consumption optimization, providing up to 9 hours of videos or gaming, up to 65 hours of music and 14 hours of webpage browsing under a 4G network.

The Intelligent Power Management is supported by an intensified AI Power 7.0 for comprehensive power-saving technology. It notifies users when power-intensive apps are detected. Restrict unnecessary auto-launch, and use targeted power saving measures. This means that apart from the usual Power Saving Mode, the Ultra Power Saving Mode allows you to launch only the apps you need.

The App Launch Feature makes sure Apps do not auto launch and drain your battery. This means to play games, surf the internet, browse through your numerous social media platforms and watch videos on YouTube and still have enough battery life throughout the day.

The Huawei Y9 2019 was launched on the 8th November 2018 and is currently available in all leading phone shops nationwide.

