Ranking Member of Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports, Hon. Kobena Woyome Mensah Wisdom and the Minority are backing the Black Queens for success in tonight’s must win game against Cameroon at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana’s chances of progressing to the next stage of the competition hangs on a thread after the 2-1 defeat to Mali on Tuesday.

Ahead of the game against the indomitable lioness, the legislator and his colleagues are confident the Black Queens can rescue the host and win dream with determination.

“We the Minority are behind you ladies.It is surely not over yet and I believe you can rescue our dream by remaining totally in this crucial game. The nation’s dream is at stake.We have been very impressed so far by the level of support by Ghanaians.\

“But we are all in this together so let us do it one more time in the stands, while the Queens respond positively to our support on the pitch so we the minority are backing you for success,” he told Starr Sports.

The final matches of Group A will be played simultaneously in Accra and Cape Coast respectively.

While Ghana and Cameroon face-off in Accra, Mali will also lock horns with Algeria in Cape Coast.

Source:Starr Sport