You have a headache, you have a stomach ache, your get-up and go is gone, don’t think twice you have a hangover.

A hangover is a group of unpleasant signs and symptoms that can develop after drinking too much alcohol.

As if feeling awful weren’t bad enough, frequent hangovers are also associated with poor performance and conflict at work.

Some theories say that alcohol disrupts biological rhythms; others say that alcohol withdrawal is the culprit.

Research suggests that impurities produced when alcohol is distilled can make you feel nauseous.

The sweeter the drink, the higher the impurities. Malt liquor and red wine are especially toxic. Here are some natural remedies which can help you deal with your hangover.

– Drink water

It is important to stay hydrated. While you drinking alcohol that means drinking plenty of water between cocktails. If you bypass that rule and wake up groggy the next morning, drink up to rehydrate and flush the impurities from your system.

– Grease up before you go

One longstanding folk remedy is to take a spoonful of olive oil before a party. It is said to grease the intestines so the alcohol takes longer to absorb.

– Eat ginger

For centuries, people have taken ginger to reduce nausea and vomiting. Try nibbling crystallized ginger in the aftermath of a night of drinking.

– G back to sleep

A hangover isn’t caused by lack of sleep, but that makes it worse. It makes it worse. Take a long nap the day after: It is the body’s way of healing itself.

Too much hangover can lead to some diseases such as blood vomiting, stomach irritation etc. For now, there is only one way to avoid hangover don’t drink.

Source: Everyday Health