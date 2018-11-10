Global telecommunication giant, Huawei, has unveiled its latest smartphone Huawei Y9 in Ghana.

The Huawei Y9 is a 5.93-inch smartphone with a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, boasting of a Kirin 710 octa-core processor.

Weighing 173g, the device spots a 4000 MAH battery, which ensures 65 hours of music, 9 video hours as well as up to 52 hours of GSM calls.

Huawei Y9 is a ‘youthful device’ which gives consumers value for their money, device ranges from Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue and Aurora Purple colours.

The device has an AI scenery recognition (HOTA), gesture photography, AR Lens, that is, equipped with inbuilt AI augmented reality lens.

The phone has the ability to recognize in total of 22 scenes and as well tells what the name of the object under shot is. With a hand-held night mode, the device was built mainly for photography.

It optimizes the surrounding in 3 seconds during the night and gives the best shot needed. With its intelligent power saver mode, the device automatically closes certain apps that are not needed.

The Y9 also has Gama Assistant 2.0 which gives a better performance and no resistance; better graphic display in 3D motion. Huawei Histen 5.0 provides a 3D immersive sound with surround.

The Talk Easy feature optimizes the volume to fit the noise levels around and makes the voice more audible.

Source: Ghana/starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Osei Amankwah