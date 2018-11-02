Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has finally broken his silence about the discourse over his marriage which has been in the news and public domain within the past week.

Gyan has admitted that his marriage is on the rocks but clarified that the process that is ongoing at the Accra High Court is not a petition for divorce but an annulment process.

He also cautioned media outlets and members of the public against the misinformation being peddled about his marriage.

A statement signed by his lawyer Mr Edwin Kusi Appiah and made exclusively available to Graphic Online (www.graphic.com.gh) today (November 2, 2018) said, “Our client has noted the level of misinformation as well as the veiled and sometimes open attempt to discredit him, his family and or his friends and therefore we write for and on behalf of Mr Asamoah Gyan on matters that have come to his attention because they have been largely publicised and talked about within the media space across the country.”

Background

There has been much talk about the Ghanaian international footballer and Turkey-based Kayserispor attacker in the Ghanaian media space throughout this week that he has sought a divorce from his wife who he married over the past thirteen years and had also asked that a DNA test be ran to determine the real father or otherwise of his children.

Statement

The statement said: “Our client has no interest in discussing his marriage in public but the only correction he wishes to make on the foregoing is that the process that is ongoing at an Accra High Court is not a petition for divorce but an annulment process.”

The statement, therefore, asked the various media houses to be careful about what they publish on the subject in order that the children at the centre of the issue are not stressed.

It further stated that “much as our clients has no interest in discussing his marriage in public, he will hold any person, media or otherwise, to strict account on any or all things that are published about him or his children which are untrue or unpalatable.”

“For all those sections of the media and faceless outlets that have begun some sort of vendetta against our client and his ilk, please consider this letter as one, before action. If you feel inclined to test our clients resolve, then prepare yourself to do as much in the court of law,” the statement added.

Well-wishers

The statement also expressed gratitude to all of Gyan’s well-wishers urging them to desist from commenting about his marriage.

“To those with good intentions and loyal fans of our clients, to persons who on their own begun an effort to redeem our client’s name, our client expresses his sincere gratitude but will plead nonetheless for them to stop any publications of what is, or not about our client’s marriage.”

Source: Graphic.com.gh