Former Power Minister Dr Kwabena Dankor says he is not certain if former President John Dramani Mahama will be the right person to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the 2020 general elections.

“I don’t know. I don’t know because if with him we win 2020 he would have been the best choice. If we don’t win it would have been a wrong choice,” said Dr Donkor on Morning Starr Tuesday with Francis Abban.

Dr Donkor further noted that despite Mahama being “the most marketed NDC candidate,” the party is sharply divided on his candidature.

“There’s divided opinion in the NDC. There are people who think that he should be a kingmaker rather than a king. There are others who also think that he is the most marketable NDC candidate at the moment,” he said.

Mahama whose bid to lead the NDC into the 2020 general election was endorsed by 94 NDC Members of Parliament will battle the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, Ekow Spio-Garbrah and a host of others for the flagbearership position of the party.

According to him, he wants to come back to “right the wrong of the past” and also show the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) how to govern.

“The NPP will see the difference in governance when we return to power.

“We began with development projects, social and economic infrastructure leads to development. For every nation to prosper, you need roads, hospitals and schools, we began these.

“We began constructing Community Day SHS to support the progressive free SHS but those schools have been abandoned by this government,” Mahama stated at the Agona East constituency in the Central region during one of his campaign tours.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM