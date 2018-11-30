Former President John Mahama has appealed to delegates of the National Democratic Congress at Ejura sekyeredomase in the Ashanti region to vote massively for him to send a message to Ghanaians.

According to Mr. Mahama, Ghanaians will be waiting to see how many NDC members support his candidature as he seeks the mandate to take on President Akufo-Addo again in the 2020 elections.

“If the day comes, vote for John Mahama. Please I am reminding you again when the day comes, vote for me. I don’t want to lose even a single vote. I believe we will win on the day but Ghanaians are waiting to see how many NDC people are supporting John Mahama. So I don’t want to lose any vote. Ghanaians are counting on us to come and salvage them from the difficulties under the NPP,” he noted.

Mahama is among some 10 other party stalwart who are to pay a staggering GHC400,000 as filing for the January 2019 contest to elect a flagbearer.

Even though some aspirants have raised concerns over the amount, the party’s general secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia says the filing fee is to make them prove their resourcefulness.

“We don’t expect them to cough this amount from their accounts, but they are the lead fundraisers for the party so they must prove their capability to raise funds for the party. The candidate becomes the leader of the party so he or she must show that they can raise funds for the party.

“I disagree with anyone who thinks that raising money to file nomination encourages corruption. If the system wants to discouraging corruption then we must all talk about possible means of doing so”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM