The Brong Ahafo Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, (NPP) Thomas Adu Appiah aka Big Tommer has vehemently refuted allegations that he’s taken a bribe of GHC60,000 from former Education Minister, Prof. Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi to make Techiman the capital of the yet to be created Bono East Region. The popular politician, a native of Nkroranza has been accused by his critics of having been compromised after receiving the said amount of money to lobby government authorities to make another town the capital. However addressing a gathering at a campaign launch over the weekend to encourage prospective voters in the area to fully participate and vote “Yes” to ensure the creation of the new Bono East region, Chairman Thomas Adu Appiah stated categorically that he cannot be compromised, adding that the issue of which town becomes the Bono East Regional capital must not distract the focus of the people to realizing the dream of a new region.

“If we don’t take care what we’re searching for us a people we’ll not have it. Kajaji, which is the capital of Sene East is part of us and could also be the capital of Bono East, Kwame Danso which is the capital could also be the regional capital as well Atebubu Amantin, Kintampo and the rest. How can it be said that I from Nkoranza has taken GHC60,000 bribe from Prof. Ameyaw Akumfi in order to make Techiman the capital town of the yet to be created Bono East region. Some Chiefs have even accused me of receiving land cruisers and have parked them in my home. If we allow such allegations to get into the minds of our electorates, we’ll defeat the purpose of this good initiative.

“I as a regional Chairman I have the right to visit any paramount chief, that does not mean that I’m selling off Nkoranza town. This is not the time for us to fight over which town becomes the capital, the most important thing is to ensure the large majority of the electorate vote YES to have the Bono East Region to ensure development of this area.”