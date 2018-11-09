Former president Jerry John Rawlings has denied reports that he said former president John Mahama led a corrupt regime during a meeting with former Sierra Leonean Vice-President Chief Sam Sumana, as reported by the Daily Guide newspaper.

According to the Daily Guide publication, Mr. Rawlings had said that President Akufo-Addo took over from the erstwhile John Mahama administration in 2017 at a time the country was already drowning in corruption with impunity.

“By the time this administration came into office, the country was literally drowning in the practice of corruption with impunity. This administration has, therefore, inherited a national corruption at its worst,” Daily Guide claimed Mr Rawlings had said.

But a statement from the Office of the former military leader stated that Mr. Rawlings did not meet former Sierra Leonean Vice President Chief Sam Sumana ‘over the weekend’ as reported.

“The attention of the office of former President Jerry John Rawlings has been drawn to a publication by the Daily Guide newspaper of Thursday, November 8, 2018 captioned ‘Mahama led a corrupt regime – Rawlings’.

“The office wishes to state that Flt Lt Rawlings did not meet former Sierra Leonean Vice President Chief Sam Sumana ‘over the weekend’ as reported.

“The last time Chief Sam Sumana called on former President Rawlings was in late 2017.

“We caution the media to desist from dragging the name of the former President into imaginary circumstances.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM