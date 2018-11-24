NDC flagbearer hopeful Sylvester Mensah has told delegates of the party that he represents the new leader Ghanaians are fervently yearning for to inject pragmatic urgency into government business.

He said his style of leadership will make sure that the country goes through a rapid transformation of its economy in order to make things comfortable for citizens.

Mr. Mensah was warmly received by the Ho Central branches and Constituency executives at the Pensioner’s Hall, where fruitful interactions transpired concerning the future of the NDC and Ghana.

Addressing branches and Constituency executives, Mr. Mensah reiterated his message of uniting the NDC, rewarding loyalty and creating prosperity for all when given the mandate to lead the party. He assured delegates that under him, all structures of the party shall be empowered and strengthened to ensure that the party wins the 2020 elections.

He admonished that elections are not won through WhatsApp group campaigns which have become tools for intra-party attacks and destruction. “The NPP is failing; clearly Ghanaians are looking for an alternative in the NDC, only if we are able to assure them of a new product with a new set of benefit and functionality,” he said.

He appealed to delegates to give him the opportunity to provide that newness and a new voice in political engagements. Sylvester recounted the ills of the past that must never recur.



Delegates assured Sly of their support and vote not because he hails from the region but because of the superior message he espouses, the sterling qualities he demonstrated as former Chief Executive of the NHIA and above all, his loyalty and commitment to the party since its inception. They encouraged him to carry the same party-focused message to all branches and assured him that the region would give him the support.

Earlier, Sly met with the Volta Regional executive committee members, at the party’s regional office in Ho where he officially informed them of his tour in the Region and discussed his vision for the party and country with them. He seized the opportunity to appeal to regional executives to provide a levelled playing field to all aspirants, as enshrined in the party’s constitution in order to prevent what was witnessed at the just ended national delegates congress where a campaign song of one of the aspirants was sanctioned and played deliberately giving undue advantage to one aspirant over others.

The regional executives expressed delight in receiving a son of the Region and a member of its finance committee, they thanked Mr Mensah for some of his contributions in facilitating the work of the party in the region. Sylvester Mensah maintained that his campaign is not about one’s ethnic extraction but more about what gives the party an advantage into the 2020 elections. He advised the region to focus on the number one slot and not to settle for number two as that provides greater prospects for the party, the Volta region and country.

Team Sly continues to all the constituencies in the region over the next seven days.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM