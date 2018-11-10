President Akufo-Addo has, in what appears to be a swipe at presidential aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), noted that he does not respond to presidential aspirants as President.

It comes after former President John Mahama, who is campaigning to lead the NDC again in the 2020 elections, has consistently attacked the President for his what he describes his hypocrisy over the issue of borrowing.

Recently, another NDC aspirant Professor Joshua Alabi has claimed he would have sacked the Roads minister if he were President after the Adenta street protest.

In an address at the University of development studies at Tamale in The Northern region, the President said he would only respond to claims from individuals who have been duly elected as flagbearers of the party and not aspirants seeking to use his name to shore up their campaigns.

“Let me state here and now, for the record,that President Akufo-Addo will not respond to presidential aspirants. He will respond to Presidential candidates that have been duly elected by their parties,” the President said.

