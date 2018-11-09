Head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has revealed that she hawked on the streets of Konongo to support her family before she was recruited in the Service.

“I know how to cook Banku and sell cassava dough… When I come on vacation I used to sell oranges, I used to sell bread and many other things… I used to sell at Konongo Station to support my mother. I am the second of 8 children and had to support. And also back home in the village, Banka I used to sell,” she told Bola Ray on Starr Chat.

She further revealed: “Those days that I was selling, one of the newspapers I was wrapping bread for someone I saw the police advert that they were recruiting as I was wrapping bread. So I kept that paper and I applied.

“At that time my father had traveled to Nigeria early 80s. Unlike this time when you can send money by mobile money, those traders coming to Ghana from Nigeria my father will give them money to bring to us and it will never come. So I had to support my mother.”

DCOP Addo-Danquah is the first woman to ever occupy the position CID boss after heading several units on the Police service. She is also a chartered accountant.

