A popular young Ghanaian millionaire, Ibrahim Daouda, who was arrested for defrauding a businessman Ahmed Nurudeem to the tune of GHc543, 380.00 has been granted bail by the Accra Circuit Court.

Daily Heritage’s Court Correspondent, Muntalla Inusah who was in court reported that Ibrahim, affectionately called Ibrah 1 was granted bail to the tune of GHc550,000 with two sureties, one to be justified.

In court today, before Her Honour Mrs Priscilla Dapaah Mireku, the accused person was slapped with three charges to wit; defrauding by false pretense and two counts of altering forged documents.

He pleaded not guilty to all three counts. The case has since been adjourned to December 5, 2018.

Prior to the court granting him bail, his lawyer Baffour Asare said the police are done with their investigations and therefore there is no way his client will interfere with investigations.

He also told the court that, the accused person is ready to stand trial and will avail himself to the court anytime he is needed.

Prosecution did not oppose to the application for bail.

BRIEF FACTS

According to the facts presented to the court by the prosecutor DSP Mawenyo Nanegbe the complainant is Ahmed Nurudeen, a businessman who resides at Nii boi Town in Accra.

Ibrahim, also is a businessman and resides at Damsoman. According to the prosecutor, the accused person who is into Forex trade, has been rendering services to the complainant for some time now.

DSP Nanegbe told the court that on September 17, 2017 Nurudeen wanted to transfer €100, 000 to a company in Germany and gave an Ecobank cheque with face value of GHc543, 380.00 equivalent to €100,000.00.

The accused, however, told the complainant he had transferred the money into the company’s account in Germany, but checks indicated that, it was not true.

The complainant petitioned the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department for investigation.

The accused person was subsequently arrested.

