Captain Planet has debunked rumors associating him with the wife of Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan.

The rapper said he has nothing to do with the wife of the football player, and has in fact never met her in person.

This comes on the back of rumors that the rapper had an affair with the footballer’s estranged wife.

“I’ve not even spoken to that lady before. I’ve been trying for like a month now. I’ve been ignoring those because first of all it’s not coming from Asamoah Gyan, I’ve not heard anything from him. People are just doing it,” he told KOD on ‘The Zone’ Tuesday.

He recounted: “I’ve seen her, we used to live in the same area. It was even my cousin Lucy she has this nail shop so I was there eating waakye and the girl walks in and my cousin Lucy said that’s Asamoah Gyan’s wife. That was the first day; like 2009, like 10 years ago.”

When asked about his relationship with the footballer, he said: “Me and him are cool, he was one of the people that made my song ‘obi agye obi girl’ very popular. Me and Asamoah Gyang we have a personal relationship, we talk, sometimes I call him we chat and all those things. I haven’t heard anything from him so I was like I don’t think he is the one even doing this, why am I going to even commit myself asking him about all these things.”

He further noted: “I spoke to my lawyer, he was like don’t say anything because it’s not coming from Asamoah Gyan, I’ve not heard anything from him, so I want to hear from whoever is saying that“.

Captain Planet revealed that his wife asked him about the rumors and he had to explain everything to her.

He cautioned carriers of the rumors saying “I don’t know whoever is behind it, but whoever it is please stop this rubbish, I don’t even have any communication with this woman, I have never spoken with this woman before. Another thing is I don ’t date married people.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Senanu Damilola Wemakor