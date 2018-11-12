Ace hip life musician, Okyeame Kwame has expressed dismay at comments on social media that he is exploiting his children, by involving them in the entertainment scene.

According to him, he is not exploiting his kids, but rather encouraging them to embrace the cultural space.

He said on “the Zone” Friday that “If I don’t bring the social side of life to my son, he might even grow up and become a geek.”

“They just made a song about reading. What is wrong with children singing about reading? Whose child will lead the way for other children to want to read?” he quizzed.

He continued “if I was to be a lawyer, and then I let my son hold my file and go to court and sit down and watch his father, so that he will one day become interested in becoming a lawyer or a doctor, I think people would have applauded me. But because people think that being in the cultural space and being a musician or singing is nuisance, they think I’m actually exposing my children to the wrong things.

“Abedi Pele played in the Black Stars when he was 18, so the question we should ask is when did he start playing soccer? Serena Williams started playing at 3, Michael Jackson started singing at 6,” he added.

Okyeame Kwame also revealed that he has been made the “Made in Ghana” ambassador for Minister of Trade.

“Currently I’m also working with the World Bank on a programme called the Dedicated Grant Mechanism. We are going to 52 communities in Ghana, the Brong Ahafo and some parts of Northern and Western regions.

“We are talking to people about good farm and land use practices, afforestation and forest degradation,” he disclosed.

