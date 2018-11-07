Ghana’s National Women football team, the Black Queens, rallied from a goal down to hold Kenya’s Harambee Starlets to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly match played on Wednesday, November 3, 2018, at the MISC Kasarani.

Mercy Achieng had given the Starlets a 15th-minute lead when she tapped in a low cross by Mwanahalima Adam after a swift counter-attack.

The Black Queens would, however, get back in the game, and deservedly got an equalizer after Linda Eshun sent a low shot into the left corner from a well-executed set piece.

Ghana had a chance late on to nick a win but were denied by the crossbar with the hosts holding on for a draw.

The match was a buildup to the upcoming Africa Women Cup of Nations, set to be held in Ghana between November 17, and December 1, 2018.

Source:Starr Sports