The International Police Organization (INTERPOL), an association of national police forces that promotes cooperation and mutual assistance in apprehending international criminals, headquartered in Lyon, France, has acknowledged a Ghanaian mining firm, C&G Aleksa Limited, for its support and contribution to the organization.

This official recognition of the mining company came in a form of an award bestowed on it for its contributions towards the fight against trafficking in humans and organized crimes, globally.

The award, received by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of C&G Aleksa Limited, Mr. Simon Aydin, was presented by a three-man delegation from the INTERPOL Headquarters, who are currently in Accra, for a conference at Coconut Grove Hotel.

The closed-door conference, which was opened last Monday, November 26, 2018, is being organized for INTERPOL officers on the ground to ensure they have the necessary skills to track and clampdown on organized crime networks involving in human trafficking.

Trafficking in human beings is a multi-billion-dollar form of international organized crime which affects every region in the world. Human trafficking victims are recruited and trafficked between countries and regions.

The organization over the years has been arresting criminals and carrying out operations that targeted child trafficking and exploitation in West Africa and regions of other continents. Formed in 1923, INTERPOL has its membership of police forces in 194 countries as of this year, 2018.

Meanwhile, the CEO of C&G Aleksa Limited in a brief remark has said he was pleased, the company’s contributions are being recognized, not only in Ghana, but also internationally.

Mr. Aydin said, the firm will not relent on its commitment and dedication in protecting human life and contributing to Ghanaians society.

