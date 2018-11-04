President Akufo-Addo says the best decision any community or nation can take is to invest in its youthful population in order to prepare them for life’s journey.

Quoting the celebrated former British Prime Minister, Sir Winston Churchill, who once said “there is no finer investment for any community than putting milk into babies”, while he addressed attendees of the closing celebration and dinner night of the 2018 Duke of Edinburgh International Forum (known as Head of State Award Scheme in Ghana) at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, President Akufo-Addo, said “in order word, there is no more valuable investment for any nation than investing in the Future of its youth”.

” When our youth push themselves and work hard, towards the realization of their life goals, they achieve extraordinary things. Indeed, there is no limit to their potential and there is virtually nothing they cannot accomplish” the President said.

Expressing delight in the launch of the new initiative “World Ready” by the Duke of Edinburgh International Awards Foundation, President Akufo-Addo, said he is confidence that “it will help the youth tell their story on the impact the awards has had on their lives”.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex

The Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Chairman of the Duke of Edinburgh International Award Foundation, in a spirited speech registered his appreciation and thanks to all who have contributed to the success of Forum 2018. He added that very valuable and profound suggestions have been made and documented at the Forum and the Awards Foundation will aggregate same for implementation to make the Awards even much better in the years ahead.

Forum Planning Chair

World fellow and Ghana Forum 2018 planning Chair of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Awards, Albert Essien, observed in his brief remarks that “the Head of State Award Scheme is a fantastic programme for the development of f all groups and categories of young people, independent of their sex, race, religion; helping address the Challenge and issues faced by the Youth”. He added that ” by working together to deliver the Award, Ghana will continue to go from strength to strength, attracting even more young people to participate in the award journey “.

The Forum

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Forum takes place every three years and brings together leaders from within The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Association and The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation. Delegates usually include association members – those who deliver the Award on a national basis (National Award Operators), members of the Association’s International Council, emerging leader representatives, and other guests invited by the Foundation, including donors, partners and other Award operators.

The Forum enables the Foundation to discuss the development of the Award with members of the Association, and to consult with them on new policies and plans. Together they review their progress, and discuss how they can ensure that the Award equips more young people for life and work. Full members of the Association are given the opportunity to vote on recommendations put to them by the International Council.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award is also known as DofE, The Head of State Award, The President’s Award Scheme, The International Award for Young People, and the Governor General’s Youth Award. The Award is available to all 14-24 year olds and is the world’s leading youth achievement award. It equips young people for life regardless of their background, culture, physical ability, skills and interests. Doing the Award is a personal challenge and not a competition against others; it pushes young people to their personal limits and recognises their achievements.

Since its launch over 60 years ago, the Award has inspired millions of young people to transform their lives. Through non formal education, the Award can play a critical role in a young person’s personal development and is achievable by any 14-24 year old who wants to take up the challenge.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Wilberforce Asare