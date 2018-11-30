IS Internet Solutions and Konnect Africa have announced a ground-breaking partnership to provide broadband services through satellite technology.

The combination of Konnect Africa’s state-of-the-art satellite infrastructure and of IS Internet Solutions’ expertise in service delivery and customer support will offer outstanding broadband connectivity to urban, rural and the most remote locations in Ghana.

Customers – whether they are private users, businesses or the public sector – will gain access to quality high-speed broadband at affordable prices.

Commenting on the new agreement, Mrs. Yvette Atekpe, Regional Managing Director IS Internet Solutions said: “We are very pleased to be working with Konnect Africa, which is a solid broadband platform across Sub-Saharan Africa. Demand for universal and affordable access to the internet is very high from our customers, and we are constantly looking for the best technology to meet their needs and requirements for reliability. Satellite broadband is the way of the future and we aim to work with trustworthy partners such as Konnect Africa.”

Jean-Claude Tshipama, Chief Executive Officer of Konnect Africa, noted: “We are delighted to initiate this partnership with IS Internet Solutions in Ghana. Our vision is to enable universal coverage for all populations in Ghana and Africa so that they can leverage the full potential of digital connectivity – to access information, grow businesses and boost economic development.”

IS Internet Solutions will leverage Konnect Africa’s commitment to create new jobs in the region. Installers will be provided with specific trainings and rewarded to further improve quality of services and motivation. Broadband satellite is a key technology to reduce the digital divide in Africa by allowing connectivity to all, through coverage of all territories.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM