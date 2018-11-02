The re-elected ITU Houlin Zhou, Secretary-General has called for support towards Ghana’s bid to be re-elected to the Council of the International Telecommunications Union.

He made this call during an event at the on-going Plenipotentiary Conference of the ITU being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Welcoming delegates and giving her remarks, the Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said for Ghana, playing an active role in the ITU has resulted in immense policies which have benefitted various stakeholders including consumers, the private sector and the Government.

She went on further to say that these positive fallouts have also been felt by sister ICTs and Communications Ministries and Regulatory Authorities through study and benchmark visits to Ghana and that Ghana, had also contributed its quota to ITU’s development with the participation of ICT professionals in ITU activities.

Owusu-Ekuful also spoke on Ghana’s involvement and contribution to the ITU, impact on the country’s ICT developmental agenda and called for the support of other member states to vote for Ghana.

Responding to the Minister’s remarks, Mr Zhou paid glowing tribute to the late Kofi Annan, who was the former Secretary General of the United Nations. He recalled discussions with the late statesman who believed that ICT was useful for the promotion of democracy.

Commending Ghana and the Minister for the encouraging ICT for development, Mr Zhou said, he had been following with keen interest ICT developments in Ghana and went on to say that the ITU would like to strengthen its cooperation with Ghana.

Ending his remarks, the re-elected Secretary-General recommended Ghana’s bid for re-election to the ITU Council.

About the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference

The Plenipotentiary Conference is the highest decision-making body of ITU, the United Nations specialized agency for ICTs.

Held every four years, the Conference is the key event at which ITU Member States build consensus on key international ICT issues, elect leaders for the Union’s top posts, and decide on a roadmap for ITU’s work over the next four-year period, including strategic and financial plans.

The ITU is governed by the Plenipotentiary Conference and the Administrative Council. The Plenipotentiary Conference is the supreme organ of the Union. It is the decision-making body which determines the direction of the Union and its activities.

The Council, on the other hand, acts as the Union’s governing body in the interval between Plenipotentiary Conferences. Its role is to consider broad telecommunication policy issues to ensure that the Union’s activities, policies and strategies fully respond to today’s dynamic, rapidly changing telecommunications environment.

