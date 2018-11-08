Bekwai MP and First deputy Speaker of Parliament Joseph Osei-Wusu has bemoaned the overburdening nature of responsibilities borne by members of Parliament in Ghana.

According to him, while in other jurisdictions the MP simply directs the constituents to the source of help, the situation is vastly different in Ghana.

“In other areas your role as the MP is to direct the person to where the help is, in our case it is you they want the help from. And if I were to show you my mobile money today, in the last one week i have transferred over GHC20,000 to people,” the lawmaker disclosed on the America Decides show on Starr FM.

Also expressing frustration about demands on MPs from the electorate, Asawase MP Muntaka Mubarak said his colleagues have had to resort to other ventures in order to keep.

“ The way we run our democratic dispensation with the parties just opening up the flood gate, I am predicting that by the next 20 years we would have to beg decent people to come to parliament.

“Out of the 275, I am sorry that I have to say this, you cannot put your finger on 150 members of parliament who are dedicated and committed and are always in the house to do the work,” he said.

Source:Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM