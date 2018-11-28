Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has said he prefers Chinese to Western aid as it comes with fewer conditions.

Mr Magufuli has been under intense pressure from Western nations over his controversial policies.

On 15 November, Denmark said it had suspended $9.8m (£7.5m) in aid because of “unacceptable homophobic comments” by a Tanzanian politician.

China has become a major investor in Africa, challenging Western influence on the continent.

It has promised to spend $60bn in investment, aid and loans in Africa over the next three years, mostly in infrastructure development.

“The thing that makes you happy about their aid is that it is not tied to any conditions. When they decide to give you, they just give you,” Mr Magufuli said.