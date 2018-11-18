Joshua Akamba has beating off competition from the likes of Baba Jamal and Yaw Boateng Gyan to emerge National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress.

He secured 3,087 out of the over 9000 votes in the Congress held on Saturday and Sunday at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

The others secured; Mahdi Gibril 599 votes, Enoch Amoako Nsiah 74, Yaw Boateng Gyan 1,845, Anita Desooso 300, Solomon Nkansah 306 and Baba Jamal 2,107.

Meanwhile, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has retained position as the general secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress having taken a giant lead over his challenger Koku Anyidoho, provisional results have suggested.

Out of the over 9000 delegates who voted, Koku secured 1,625 while his boss secured 6,642.

It will be his forth term as general secretary of the umbrella family.

For the chairmanship race, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is in pole to capture the seat leading the four other contenders with a significant margin.

Already, Sammy Gyamfi has been elected the Communications Director for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

