Scores of Journalists led by the Eastern Regional Chairman of Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Maxwell Kudekor on Friday stormed the Kade District Magistrate Court in solidarity with incarcerated Journalist Ebenezer Ofori Agyei (A.K.A. Odiasempa) who was clandestinely remanded over a publication against the Akwatia District Police Commander.

The Journalist after spending a week in Police custody reappeared Friday and was granted bail to reappear on December 17,2018.

The journalist broke into tears shortly after his released seeing his wife and child visibly worried.

The Ghana Journalists Association demanded justice for the Akwatia-based journalist who was arrested, put into cells for two days and subsequently remanded by a court without any legal representation.

The journalist, Odiasempa, was allegedly arrested in a Rambo style after he did a story which unearthed some misconducts of the Akwatia district Police commander.

“The GJA -Eastern Region is unhappy and vehemently condemn the circumstances that led to this unfortunate happening.

“The police has indicated not to be in the position to tell us what really transpired except to say that the case has gone beyond them and that it was still being investigated by the Crime Unit. However, our investigations indicate that Odiasempa was charged for Impersonation and defamation for which he was hurriedly processed for court without a legal representation and was subsequently remanded by the court,” the GJA said in a statement.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah