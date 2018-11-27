Dr. Kwabena Dankor has reminded Energy minister Peter Amewu of his advice to him when the NPP was in opposition and he was in charge of Power in the country.

According to the Pru East MP, he told the then leader of energy think tank ACEP, now Energy minister, to be mindful of his utterances when Ghana was reeling under severe energy challenges which was nicknamed ‘dumsor’ by Ghanaians.

“Let me remind him as he himself once stated; about three years ago I told him when he was at ACEP that they should be careful about the way they conduct public discourse because, who knows, in a few years he may be sitting in the exact seat and he may be facing the exact problems.

“And the interesting thing is that at the ministry of energy there are two of them from ACEP, he and Amin Anta, my very good friends; today they are handling the situation. A friend told me yesterday Karma is a bitch,” he stated on Morning Starr.

Mr. Donkor also noted that the challenge being experienced in the energy is that of finance than technical.

“Our major problem now is finance, hard cash to pay for fuel. As a nation irrespective of who occupies the seat, there are fundamental issues we must address and move away from short term issues and the near lazy approach.

“The last tariff reduction was very good for government but very debilitating for the energy sector….we are just delaying the inevitable to score easy political points”.

The comment comes as Mr. Amewu struggles to convince Ghanaians that the nation is not returning to the debilitating power crisis it suffered under the Mahama administration.

Many Ghanaians have expressed frustrations over the intermittent power cuts being experienced in several parts of the country.

Government however maintains the problem is being resolved but intermittent cuts should be expected.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM