Elected assembly members of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) are set to petition the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu and President Akufo-Addo over the Ashanti regional executives of the ruling NPP’s continues interference in operations of the Assembly.

According to the presiding member of the KMA, Abraham Boadi, leadership of the party for some time now have been fighting the mayor for various contracts despite lack of expertise and resources to execute a contract.

Boadi further noted that others are also using all available forces to facilitate the inclusion of party members in the distribution of newly Kejetia market shops instead of already registered members.

The mayor’s refusal to kowtow to the party’s demands has created hatred between him and the regional executives of the party.

Speaking in an interview with Ultimate FM’s Isaac Bediako, Boadi said, the situation has dawn the KMA’s developmental agenda for the Kumasi back.

“We the assembly members are all aware of the happing between the mayor of Kumasi Osei Assibey and the NPP regional executives. We will never allow the party to bully the mayor for doing the right thing. We are aware of what the regional minister and his camp are doing through the NADMO coordinator who doubles as first vice chairman of NPP,” he said.

He added, the assembly members will resist any attempt by the NPP executives to control operations of KMA.

“Assembly operates with local government act not political party’s interest, therefore we will make sure the mayor operates in line with the local government act. We are solidly behind the mayor. Next week we will petition Otumfuo the life patron of KMA, and the President of the republic over the issue. In fact, our petition is ready we are just waiting for Otumfuo to arrive from his foreign trip,” he noted.

He also warned underperforming MPs in Kumasi who are lobbying for the removal of the mayor to channel their energies to lobbying for developmental projects in their various constituency.

