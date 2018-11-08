Suame lawmaker and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei-Mensa Bonsu has urged the parties in the impasse over the new governing council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to shift from their entrenched positions.

Government and labour unions at the school have been at loggerheads over the composition of the council, a development that has put the roadmap towards the reopening of the university in doubt.

Chancellor of the University Otumfuo Osei Tutu will today make another attempt at resolving the impasse between the parties so the school can reopen.

Commenting on the development, the Majority leader said the parties must resort to dialogue in finding solutions.

“Taking an entrenched position will not help the course. We need to find a middle ground and then move on. There are some funding institutions that will withdraw their support when there is such acrimony. There is no point in persons taking entrenched positions in this matter. A proper dialogue is what is needed,” he told Morning Starr host Francis Abban Thursday.

Meanwhile, Ningo Prampram MP Sam George has served notice he will lead a march to the Flagstaff House if government does not leave politics out of the issue.

“I stand with Otumfuo and I believe he has the best road map to ensure normalcy returns to the institution. We will not allow government to play political football with the whole KNUST issue. If the school does not reopen today, we will engage the media and call on the students so we march to the Flagstaff house to ensure academic work is restored”.

