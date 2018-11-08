The planned reopening of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) today is uncertain as Chancellor of the university Otumfuo Osei Tutu makes another attempt at resolving the impasse between government and labour unions at the school over the representation on the governing council.

The two parties have failed to agree on the membership of the council, stalling its reconstitution and the reopening of the school after it was shut after violent protests by students.

Speaking to Starr News, National President of UTAG Dr. Eric Opoku Mensah expressed hope the Chancellor will help find an amicable solution to the raging issue.

He however noted there is no guarantee that a desired outcome will emerge out of the meeting.

” We all know the issues and why things are what they are. Because of the respect we have for him, we would want to be hopeful that he would be able to resolve this issue”.

Information minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has however appealed to the unions to reconsider their position and allow the school to reopen.

“The old council is a party to the impasse. Just as the actions of students, student leaders and school management will be subjects of the full investigation when the University is reopened, so will the actions and inactions of the old council be the subject of that investigation. The specific persons who constituted that council cannot therefore preside over the matters in which their own decisions and conduct will be a subject” he told the Press.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM