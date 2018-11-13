The Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has told the Students Representative Council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to brace itself to face the consequences of their actions.

According to the Education Minister, any student found culpable in the destruction of university property will be held responsible and punished accordingly.

“It is the view of government that the relationship between the university authorities and the students have broken down. The students need to have confidence that their views are respected and taken on board in decisions affecting them.

“On the other hand the SRC must own up to and be prepared for the consequences for their actions because of the level of destruction. Individually all found culpable must face the law,” the Education Minister said during the inauguration of the KNUST governing council.

Authorities at the university have announced that the school will reopen on Friday, November 16, 2016 following the reconstitution of the new council.

Lectures will also begin on Monday November 19. The new KNUST Governing Council has six new members comprising Nana Effah Apenteng, a retired diplomat and Omanhene of Bompata traditional Area; Hilda Hagar Ampadu, public health specialist, Stephen Anoff Amoaning-Yankson, President of the Ghana Institute of Engineers, Alex Quaynor, a private legal practitioner, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah and Alhaji Yakub A.B. Abubakar.

The other members of the council are Kelvin Sah, Eunice Amoako, Isaac Dadzie, Alhaji Ahmed Yakub, Prof Joshua Agyarkwa, Prof Eric Forkuo, Charles Arthur, Nimo Baffour, Prof Kwasi Obiri-Danso, Rita Akosua Dickson.

The four were sworn in today by the Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

The university was closed down three weeks ago after students went on rampage destroying several school properties in the process.

The protests started after the arrest of some students and one alumnus of the school.

They were arrested for a holding vigil on campus without permission, according to the school authorities. One other student who was allegedly mistreated by the internal security was hospitalised at the KNUST hospital.

Speaking on Starr Today Tuesday, Maxwell Dankwa, the spokesperson of the SRC said the students are ready to face whatever punishment is meted out to them.

