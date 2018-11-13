Ranking Member of Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports, Hon. Kobena Woyome Mensah Wisdom and the Minority wishes the Black Maidens and the Black Queens the best of performance as both teams prepare to compete in the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Uruguay and the 11th Total Women’s AFCON Ghana 2018 tournaments respectively.

The Black Maidens will later today (Tuesday) kick off the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup tourney against host Uruguay. This will be the 6th appearance for the Black Maidens on the global stage.

“We did it in 2012 so why can’t we do it this time; girls go all out there and show case Ghana’s women talent on the World stage and show why our beloved country is a force to reckon with when it comes to football.

“For the Black Queens, host and win is the hashtag we will troop to the Accra Sports Stadium in our numbers to support you as you face Algeria in your opening game on Saturday and it is my believe you will win the trophy and go onto to the World stage and win the ultimate as well, all the best my sisters,” Hon. Kobena Woyome told Starr Sports.

Meanwhile Ghana’s AWCON opener opponents, Algeria are already in the country for the big game on Saturday.

Source:Starr Sports