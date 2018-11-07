Management has appointed Primeval Media Consult and Imajin and Fusion as marketing partners of the club after a competitive selection process.

A letter signed by Chief Executive Officer, George Amoako, and addressed to the two firms explains that they have both been put in charge of the branding of the club and the securing and maintenance of both new and old corporate sponsors and others to be specified by management.

Primeval Media Consult, however, is to solely take charge of the print version of the club’s official mouthpiece, Kotoko Express.

“By this letter, Asante Kotoko Sporting Club would want your company, Primeval Media to become one of our marketing partners in charge of the Kotoko Express (print version), seeking new corporate sponsors and maintaining them (including current ones), branding the club and any other assignment which management may deem fit to request of you,” reads the letter.

Imajin and Fusion, on the other hand, is also to handle supporters’ mobilisation.

“By this letter, Asante Kotoko Sporting Club would want your company, Imajin, and Fusion, to become one of our marketing partners in charge of supporters’ mobilisation, corporate sponsorship, branding and any other assignment which management may deem fit to request from you.”

Management recently put out a request for Expression of Interest for the marketing department of the club.

Many companies, both local and international, sent in their bids but management has given the two companies the nod upon painstaking due diligence.

