Asante Kotoko will make a five-day stop in Accra on Saturday for a double-header friendly against Ebusua Dwarfs and Inter Allies on Sunday and Wednesday.

The Porcupines will engage Premier League side, Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs, at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday before another crunch encounter with Inter Allies at the Tema Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

The two respective games will kick off at 3 PM and entry fees are pegged at GHc20 for the VIPs and GHc 10 for both the centre lines and popular stands.

Asante Kotoko will play either Kariobanji Sharks of Kenya or Arta Solar of Djibouti in the second preliminary round of the 2018/19 Confederation Cup in December.

The game will be the first for Charles Kwablan Akonnor’s charges in the CAF competition after the club earned a walkover in the first round due to Cameroon’s failure to present a team for the continent’s second-tier inter-club championship.

The Porcupine Warriors will, therefore, use the two ties to test their strength.

Asante Kotoko are yet to play in the region since the suspension of club football in June this year, and the two games will also give the supporters the chance to see their idol club and assess its level of preparedness themselves.

Asante Kotoko have been in encouraging form within the preparatory period, shrugging off a defeat to the Black Stars with wins against Burkinabe side, Save African Child FC, Akyemansa-XI, Unicon FC and WAFA aside drawing with Medeama SC.

Source: Asantekotokosc