One person has been confirmed dead with eleven others sustaining various degrees of injuries in the Krofrom gas explosion in the Ashanti region Tuesday morning.

Three persons who are in critical condition are receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The fire is reported to have started at a mechanic shop and spread to the nearby Trinity Oil Gas station.

Currently investigations are underway to determine the actual cause of the accident. Property including shops and at least 31 vehicles were destroyed by the fire.

The gas station is situated in a residential area surrounded by schools, churches and a car washing bay.

Residents in the area are calling for the immediate relocation of the gas station. Some residents who had gone to pick up their wards at a school located right next to the gas station asked government to intervene.

Mayor of Kumasi Osei Assibey who visited the scene of the accident said the unfortunate incident re-emphasises the need for the implementation of the Cylinder recirculation module

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional NADMO coordinator Kwabena Nsenkyire is blaming the KMA, EPA and the NPA for failing to implement crucial laws governing operations of gas outlets in the country.

